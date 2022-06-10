Skip to Content
Shooting reported near Smoke Tree Plaza in Palm Springs

MGN

Palm Springs Police were investigating an early morning shooting on the city's south side Friday.

A shooting at an inhabited location call was received at 12:42 a.m. along the 1800 block of Smoke Tree Lane, which is just south of East Palm Canyon near the Smoke Tree Plaza shopping center. 

A security guard reportedly saw a car leaving the area, according to Police Lieutenant William Hutchinson.

Responding officers said they found two homes and a vehicle which had all been struck by bullets.

No injuries were reported, and there was no description of any suspects released by police.

