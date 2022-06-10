Watchdog says Afghan Taliban detaining, torturing civilians

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Human Rights Watch says that Taliban security forces in northern Afghanistan have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group. The New York-based watchdog says in a statement released on Friday that since mid-May, fighting has escalated in the northeastern Panjshir province as anti-Taliban forces there attacked Taliban units and checkpoints. The Taliban have responded by deploying thousands of fighters on search operations targeting communities they allege are supporting the opposition forces. The force fighting in Panjshir Valley north of Kabul rose out of the remnants of Afghanistan’s shattered security forces. It has vowed to resist the Taliban in a remote region that’s defied conquerors before.