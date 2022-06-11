Jobs offered at career expo at Fantasy Springs Casino

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Special Events Center. The resort is seeking to fill over 65 positions in various roles and departments.

Managers will be onsite to interview applicants and extend job offers on the spot for a wide range of positions such as Restaurant Server, Restaurant Manager, Beverage Bartenders/Servers, Sous Chef, Cook, Cash Ops, Cage Cashier, Main Banker, Engineering, Public Safety and openings at the Hotel, and more.



Once hired, new team members will receive a $50 gift card upon completing orientation. Candidates should come dressed to impress and are encouraged to bring a resume. Applicants can view all available employment opportunities at www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/.



“We value our team members here at Fantasy Springs and are committed to offer fulfilling and stable careers. As a testament to our dedication, many of our employees have been with us for many years, some up to 20 plus years,” said Human Resources Director Robert Silverang. “We offer competitive perks such as free meals for team members, employee discounts on hotel, restaurant, golf and entertainment, company-wide parties for holidays, employee awards, and much more. You’ve tried the rest, now try the best!”



For more information, visit https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com