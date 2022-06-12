LA Pride Parade returns drawing thousands to Hollywood

The LA Pride Parade made a festive return today, drawing thousands of people to its new route in Hollywood. Today's event marks the first time back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade began at 10:30 a.m. at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards before moving west on Hollywood, south on Highland Avenue and east on Sunset Boulevard back to Cahuenga.

Following the parade, Pride Village was open on Hollywood Boulevard, featuring sponsor tents, beverages, carnival attractions, vendors, performances and a mobile clinic from Equality California offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

Paula Abdul served as "Icon Grand Marshal," and other notable participants included "Celebrity Grand Marshal" Mark Indelicato of "Ugly Betty" and "Hacks," and "Community Grand Marshal" Sir Lady Java.

The parade, produced by Christopher Street West, has been described as the second-largest pride parade in the nation. Usually taking place in West Hollywood, the parade was canceled in 2020, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, because of COVID-19 precautions. The parade was canceled again in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

"We considered many options for the parade, both traditional and progressive,'' Gerald Garth, vice president of Christopher Street West programs and initiatives, said in February's announcement about the location change.

"Hollywood as the original historical location for the first Los Angeles protest 50 years ago was a natural choice to honor what Pride really means and where Pride will go in the future. We are continuing to work closely with the city and community stakeholders to confirm additional details that we look forward to sharing very soon."

Street closures were scheduled through 4 p.m. Sunday for Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine Street, Cahuenga Boulevard between Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard, Highland from Hollywood to Sunset and Sunset from Highland to Vine.

Additionally, Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Cahuenga and Vine until 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Selma Avenue will be open to outgoing and residential traffic only.

