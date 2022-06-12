La Quinta house party shooting leaves one person hospitalized

Violence broke out at a Saturday night La Quinta house party when a shooting left at least one person hospitalized.

Police and Firefighters were called to the 79800 block of Morris Avenue at 11:36 p.m. in a north La Quinta neighborhood near Fred Waring Drive and Jefferson Street.

Witnesses say a male subject was shot in the stomach inside a home during a party. One witness said she heard a gunshot and saw a person fall on a table before she then ran out of the house with a friend.

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies were called to the scene and confirmed a shooting had occurred.

An ambulance crew transported a male to a local hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the severity of his injuries.

Neighbors, and partygoers who fled the violence, gathered outside on the streets near the home as deputies cleared the home and investigated the crime scene.

There was no immediate word on any suspect description or arrests.

