Planning ahead: Prepare your finances for a potential recession

People nationwide are facing record high prices, from gas to housing to groceries.

And with this soaring inflation, it has left many people worried that we’re heading into another recession.

"It's not the worst thing in the world, for the longer term future, but it can be kind of painful getting through this point," said Brandt Kuhn a Certified Financial Planner and Partner for Beacon Pointe Advisors in Palm Desert.

A recession is a significant decline in economic activity that could last months or even years.

“The economy is growing extremely fast, mostly led by increasing prices through inflation," Kuhn said.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take right now to help your family with whatever comes next.

