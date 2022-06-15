How Cal Fire uses drones to fight wildfires

With temperatures staying hotter for longer, wildfire season is becoming year-round. To help fight wildfires in a more efficient manner, Cal Fire uses drones.

"The last 10 years have been the worst fire season that we've ever seen," said Cal Fire information officer captain Richard Cordova.

The drones have infrared capabilities. That means it can capture thermal images of the landscape below. The heat signatures firefighters get can help them determine where they should create containment lines.

NASA reported how the drone was used during the Dixie fire, which is the second-largest wildfire in California's history. NASA said, "The drone was sent to look for any traces of fire down a steep gully. The thermal data it collected helped decide whether crews could safely attempt to hold the fire there, or if they should work from the next ridgeline, even if it meant losing more acres to the flames."

14 of the largest 20 wildfires in California history have occurred just in the last decade.

The 2020 fire season had more than 4,000,000 acres of California destroyed by wildfire, which is more than double any other year in recorded fire history. The state has suffered over $30 billion in insured losses in just the 2017, 2018, and 2020 fire seasons.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m. for an inside look at how the drones work and learn what the future is for the Cal Fire drone program.