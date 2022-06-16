Georgetown dad acquitted in final college bribery scam trial

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

BOSTON (AP) — A father has been acquitted of paying off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the college admissions bribery scandal. Amin Khoury’s case is the 57th stemming from the investigation to come a conclusion and is the only one to end in an acquittal at trial. Khoury was not found guilty Thursday on all counts. Khoury’s attorneys argued his daughter was properly admitted to the school. A defense attorney says the government’s case was seriously damaged by the testimony of the daughter. She told jurors she didn’t know anything about the payment.