Multiple people were shot at church near Birmingham and a suspect is in custody

By Andy Rose, CNN

A suspect is in custody at a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, following a shooting Thursday evening, police said.

“We have multiple people that have been shot,” Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said.

The shooting took place at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham.

Police did not give an exact number of victims nor the identity of the suspect, saying, “The scene is still being actively worked.”

Ware said an update would be provided around 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local time).

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.