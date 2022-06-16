Palestinians say 3 killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. The military says the troops traded fire with militants early Friday. The Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since a string of attacks earlier this year killed 19 people in Israel. The military says it raided two locations in search of weapons. At the first, it says soldiers responded after Palestinians opened fire and hurled explosive devices at them. On their way to the second location, the army says they exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen in a vehicle.