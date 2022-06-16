Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flights from Palm Springs to San Jose

Southwest Airlines announced a nonstop route at the Palm Springs International Airport on Thursday. The year-round service will be from Palm Springs to San Jose and will start on November 6. 2022.

The nonstop route will operate on a 737-passenger aircraft once daily. With this new route, Southwest Airlines now provides nine airports with nonstop service from Palm Springs.

According to the Vice President of Network Planning at Southwest Airlines, Adam Decaire, this new route means that Palm Springs International Airport is the third northern California airport with nonstop service for their Palm Springs customers.

Mayor of Palm Springs, Lisa Middleton, says that this new route is an investment in the Palm Springs community.

“This new link connects the Peninsula and Coachella Valley with the time savings, value, and Hospitality that only the People of Southwest can deliver, and underscores the kind of investment in California air travel that’s made Southwest the largest carrier within the Golden State for two decades and counting," said Lisa Middleton, Mayor of Palm Springs.

In their most recent announcement, Southwest Airlines said they are adding a second daily round trip to Las Vegas as well in July.

Visit the Palm Springs International Airport website for more information.