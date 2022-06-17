SigAlert: I-10 freeway lanes shut down due to big rig fire in Beaumont

Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning along Interstate 10 westbound lanes through Banning and Beaumont due to a big rig fire aboard a truck hauling cars.

A SigAlert was issued at 8:21 a.m. following the mishap on the freeway near the Highland Springs Exit.

A truck fire was reported at 7:21 a.m.

The freeway's number 2 and 3 lanes were closed to all traffic.

No injuries were reported, but traffic was backed up for approximately five miles in the westbound direction. Motorists were advised to use the freeway's crossover lane to avoid the worst of the congestion.

No eastbound traffic delays were reported.

There was no immediate word on whether any hazardous materials may have spilled. One vehicle was reported to be aboard the hauler.

