Happy Father’s Day: how local dads are celebrating

Happy Father's Day to all the father figures and dads in and around the Coachella Valley!

This weekend's cooler temperatures inspired some dads and their families to spend time together outside.

Over at the Civic Center Park in Palm Desert, fathers could be seen playing basketball with their family, hitting the pool at the aquatic center, and having a picnic.

Valley father Jesus Guzman was playing soccer with his two sons, Milo, 4, and Lucas, 8.

"It means the world I mean, I love spending time with them and watching them you know, every day grow Yeah, I love it," said Guzman.

The Guzman family started their Father's Day celebration early start on Saturday. They went to an LA Galaxy soccer game in Carson.

"I like him being my dad. He is very fun to play with and his food is delicious," said Lucas.

Father Jerry Miranda decided to have breakfast with his one-year-old daughter, Sophia, near the pond at the Civic Center Park in Palm Desert.

"She taught me more than anything patience, you know, learning what it means to actually work for someone else, you know, sacrifice," said Miranda. "I learned that when it comes to attributes that you really want instilled in someone really takes time and patience and you need to work on it."

Miranda credits his own mother for teaching him how to be the best father he can be.

"I would say that fatherhood is a blessing," said Miranda. "It's a privilege and if done well, it can be very rewarding to someone in one's life."