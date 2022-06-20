Democratic lawmakers working to postpone upcoming gas tax
The debate over the state's increasing gas tax continues.
Republicans continue to advocate for suspension of the state's gas tax.
A group of Democratic California state lawmakers are now proposing that the state of California suspend the upcoming gas tax increase set to take place early July.
Tune in 4, 5 and 6 tonight as we hear from people throughout the valley and lawmakers on the ongoing debate affecting drivers throughout the state.
Comments