Published 10:45 AM

Democratic lawmakers working to postpone upcoming gas tax

The debate over the state's increasing gas tax continues.

Republicans continue to advocate for suspension of the state's gas tax.

A group of Democratic California state lawmakers are now proposing that the state of California suspend the upcoming gas tax increase set to take place early July.

Tune in 4, 5 and 6 tonight as we hear from people throughout the valley and lawmakers on the ongoing debate affecting drivers throughout the state.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
