Modernism Week events raise $1.81 million

Roughly $1.81 million was raised during Modernism Week Fall Preview 2021 and Modernism Week 2022, it was announced today.

"Giving back to the community is one of the most important aspects of Modernism Week,'' event CEO Lisa Vossler Smith. "We are especially pleased to award annual scholarships to deserving local students."

Funds were raised through the collective ticket sales for neighborhood tours, parties, educational talks and other programs held throughout Modernism Week events.

Seven Coachella Valley students who will study architecture and design were awarded scholarships that added up to $35,000. Since 2011, more than $230,000 has been awarded through Modernism Week's scholarship program, organizers said.

The Visual Communications Program at Nashville State City College received a $500 grant for a Student Chapter in the American Institute of Graphic Arts that used Modernism Week as a subject in a promotional poster design assignment.

Neighborhoods like Mesquite Canyon Estates, Twin Palms, Twin Springs and Vista Las Palmas also donated funds, with some proceeds going to local charities. Other neighborhoods like Calypso Palms, Canyon View Estates, Chalet Palms, Cody Court, El Rancho Vista Estates and others reinvested in their communities and surrounding neighborhoods with their raised funds.

Various local organizations raised funds to promote modernist architecture throughout the Palm Springs community.

"Modernism Week has a long-standing history of enabling other organizations to raise funds,'' said William Kopelk, Modernism Week Board Chairman. "We are delighted that our neighborhood and partner organizations use their fundraising for preservation, education, civic improvements or to reinvest back into the local community."

Modernism Week will return Oct. 13-16 and next year Feb. 16-26. Tickets go on sale at noon Sept. 1 for October's event and on Nov. 1 for February 2023.