UPDATE: Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed until Saturday due to technical issues

UPDATE 6/23/22

The reopening of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has been pushed back as Wednesday's thunderstorm prevented repair work from being able to be done.

“Regrettably, yesterday’s thunderstorms prevented us from commencing our repair work, so this extra closure day was unavoidable.”

The tram is now expected to be reopened on Saturday, June 25.

Original Report: 6/22/22

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will remain closed until Friday, June 24 due to technical issues, officials announced.

Officials said the issue was discovered during Wednesday's daily inspection prior to opening.

“During our daily inspection this morning prior to our opening to the public, a situation with the Tramway’s mechanical system was identified that warranted further investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to not open,” said Chris Bartsch, Vice President of Tramway Systems.

