CHP launches ‘Join the CHP 1,000’ program to recruit officers

The California Highway Patrol is looking to fill 1,000 positions.

Their newly founded campaign, 'Join the CHP 1,000' seeks to recruit people who may be interested in joining the department.

The CHP's academy in West Sacramento was closed during the pandemic, but is now up and running.

We spoke to Beaumont CHP's public information officer, Jason Montez, who shared some incentives the department is offering to onboarding cadets.

Tune in today at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to learn more about the CHP's efforts.

