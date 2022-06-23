Elderly couple rescued after becoming dehydrated on Indio hiking trail

An elderly couple was rescued from a hiking trail in Indio Thursday just before Noon.

The initial call to first responders took place just before Noon at the Indio Hills Badlands Trailhead, which is located on Ave 42 and Golf Center Parkway.

CAL FIRE deployed a team to find the couple. They were brought down the trail to safety.

This rescue comes just 24 hours after a man in his mid-70s was found dead after going missing during a hike on that same trail.

