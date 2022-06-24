All power service restored after morning outage in Bermuda Dunes

The Imperial Irrigation District said all power service had been restored Friday morning after an outage that impacted 1,388 customers in Bermuda Dunes.

The outage status was updated at 8:35 a.m. with IID saying service for all customers had been restored.

87 customers had been without service as repairs were underway on a day when the forecast high was 109 degrees and air conditioners would be in high demand.

The utility did not specifically say where the outage was.

Palm Desert power outage

