today at 12:45 PM
Published 11:48 AM

Women who have undergone illegal abortions share their thoughts on Roe V. Wade being overturned

Roe V. Wade was nearing its 50th anniversary of granting the constitutional right to an abortion.

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling, granting power to individual states to set their own abortion laws. You can find more information here.

We're speaking to women who underwent illegal abortions. We're hearing a firsthand account of their experiences, and their thoughts on the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Tune in 4, 5, and 6 p.m. tonight for more coverage.

