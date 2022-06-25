Clash with police leaves 1 Indigenous person dead in Brazil

DÉBORA ÁLVARES

By Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A confrontation between military police and members of the Guarani Kaiowá group south of Mato Grosso do Sul in Brazil near the Paraguay border left at least one Indigenous person dead and seven wounded. State authorities say three officers were also injured in the clash. Videos posted on social media show a military police helicopter and cars passing by Indigenous people who have been on a rural property neighboring the Amambai reservation since Thursday. The main council representing the Indigenous in Mato Grosso do Sul said there was a violent land repossession attempt. Authorities denied this.