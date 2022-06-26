Leaders share why it’s important to support reproductive rights throughout California

Jen Carter didn't know how impactful her 'Women in Wine' Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood would be when she planned it a year ago.

Over a hundred people gathered in Bouchet in Palm Springs to show their support. All proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to the organization.

Among them was Planned Parenthood, Donor Relations Manager, Jaque Casillas, who shared why it's important to continue advocating for reproductive rights.

“It's important to get active here in the state of California because while we are protected in the state of California, we will be the safe haven for people coming in from out of state. They will depend on us for access, and we need to show up," says Casillas.

Casillas also addressed the possibility of other rights being overturned by the Supreme Court.

"The reality is that today we're facing, you know, the overturn of Roe v. Wade, but this will trickle into other decisions," says Casillas.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently shared he wants to reconsider three cases, one that protects the constitutional access to contraception and two cases protecting gay rights.

Congressional candidate, Will Rollins weighed in, "We're all in this fight together, because that concurring opinion makes it clear that LGBTQ Americans, men who care about contraception, women alike are all in the same boat right now.”

Rollins and Casillas also shared what Californians can do to support Reproductive Rights.

"In the meantime, before November, give money to organizations like Planned Parenthood spread the word about groups like AidAccess.org, who can mail medication to women who need it right now who just lost access to abortion on Friday," says Rollins.

Casillas shared, "This is the time to act. Everyone who is wondering what they can do, you can donate to an abortion fund. Now you can get involved, show up to rallies make sure you're registered to vote make sure your family's registered to vote. If you want to learn more you can visit planned.org”

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation seeking to protect providers and people from other states seeking abortions in California.