Syrian and Russian paratroopers conduct joint drill

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that hundreds of Syrian paratroopers took part in a joint drill with their Russian counterparts in the war-torn country in the second joint maneuver this month. The agency did not give further details in its Saturday night report about the drill or say where they took place. It said the aim was to train Syrian paratroopers how to respond in varied circumstances.. Russia is a main backer of the Syrian government has wide presence in Syria where an 11-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands. Russia became involved militarily in Syria in September 2015 helping to tip the balance of power in favor of the government.