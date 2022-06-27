Skip to Content
today at 1:25 PM
Published 11:16 AM

Monkeypox exposure reported in Palm Springs after LA Pride,

CNN

Officials at a Palm Springs STI clinic says Riverside County public health is underprepared for a rise in Monkeypox cases after a patient there reported possible exposure to the virus.

Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, CEO and Founder of PS Test in Palm Springs, said a patient last Thursday reported receiving a notification from Los Angeles County health department that they had been possibly exposed to Monkeypox after attending an LA Pride event.

The clinic said after checking with the county, a vaccine was not readily available, and clear guidelines have not been given on how to test for Monkeypox.

Last week, Riverside County reported its first probable Monkeypox case.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more tonight at 5 p.m.

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

