Biden, NATO to beef up force posture amid Russian aggression

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — President Joe Biden is opening his three-day visit to a NATO summit by pledging to beef up the American military presence in Europe. The president after meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is also denouncing Russia’s Vladimir Putin for trying to “wipe out” Ukrainian culture in the ongoing war in eastern Europe. The U.S. president in talks with Sánchez has also detailed plans to increase the number of Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six. Biden says the move was one of multiple announcements that he and NATO allies would make to help bolster the alliance in the region during the summit.