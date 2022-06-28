COVID: Paris court rules govt failed to stockpile face masks

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has ruled that the French government failed to sufficiently stock up on surgical masks at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and prevent the virus from spreading. The ruling Tuesday came as the number of registered infections with coronavirus variants rises sharply. It wasn’t immediately clear if the decision will lead to any specific sanctions for the government. Officials across France are contemplating new measures including an indoor mask mandate in some cities to curb the spread of the virus but keep the economy open amid the summer tourism season.