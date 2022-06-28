Ratings show Fox News viewers tuning out Jan. 6 hearings

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is airing the Jan. 6 committee hearings when they occur during daytime hours, and ratings show that a striking number of their viewers are tuning it out. Nielsen figures show the extent to which Fox viewers leave the network when the hearings come on, then return when Fox’s regular programming resumes. Fox generally has more viewers than MSNBC and CNN combined during a typical day, but the viewing patterns are flipped during the hearings. Nielsen says CNN and MSNBC’s viewer figures go up during the hearings, which have also been shown on broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC.