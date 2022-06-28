US Senate sergeant-at-arms during Capitol riot dies at 71

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and SOPHIA TULP

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who served as the U.S. Senate’s sergeant at arms and resigned after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has died. Michael Stenger was 71. Two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that Stenger died Monday of natural causes. One of the people says he had been diagnosed with cancer and had been ill. Stenger had served in the role as the sergeant-at-arms since 2018 and had previously worked for the U.S. Secret Service for more than three decades. The Senate majority leader at the time, Mitch McConnell, requested Stenger’s resignation the day after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.