93-year-old man shoots alleged burglar during nighttime break-in

A suspect was shot today after allegedly breaking into a Moreno Valley senior's home, where the resident reportedly armed himself for protection following prior burglaries.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, near Heacock Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to ABC7, the 93-year-old homeowner was confronted by at least one intruder, prompting the victim to shoot him.

The resident, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to the sheriff's Moreno Valley station for questioning, but not arrested.

The suspected burglar, also not identified, was taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center in serious condition.

"They've been breaking in very often," Oscar Malma, a friend of the property owner, told ABC7. "So, he was tired of this. Every time he calls the police, the police was taking forever to come and assist him. He took the law in his own hands. I don't blame Joe; he's been working all his life. Whatever little things he has, he needs to protect them."

Further details were not immediately available.