American offers to boost pilot pay 17% by the end of 2024

DALLAS (AP) — Airlines facing a pilot shortage are boosting pay. The CEO of American Airlines said Thursday that his airline has offered to raise pilot wages by nearly 17% through the end of 2024. That means a senior captain on a big plane like the Boeing 777 could earn a base salary of about $425,000 a year. American’s offer comes after United struck a deal to give its pilots pay raises over the next 18 months. United pilots are voting on that offer through mid-July. Pilots at Delta, Southwest and Alaska are in contract negotiations too.