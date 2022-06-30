Frank Daniels, ex-AP chair and newspaper publisher, dies

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Associated Press board chair Frank Daniels Jr. has died at 90. His son says he died Thursday. In addition to his service on the board of directors of the not-for-profit news cooperative, Daniels shepherded The News & Observer of Raleigh through an era of political and economic transformation in the New South. His tenure at both organizations was marked by technological expansion and innovation. Daniels’ family had owned the North Carolina newspaper for over a century before it was sold to McClatchy in 1995. The N&O won three Pulitzers while he was publisher, including the public service prize.