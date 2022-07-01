How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County?

New data published this week by the California Department of Justice shows big differences from county to county in the number of concealed carry licenses that have been issued.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Americans have the right to carry hidden handguns outside of their home, local gun rights experts are expecting to see more weapons in the hands of Californians.

Valley gun shop owner Storm Jenkins teaches a course that gets people certified for concealed carry permits in Riverside County. He said interest has already shot up.

"People are now coming to me for CCW permits who thought they couldn't get one before," Jenkins said. "Last night's class was double what normal is. So I think the Sheriff's department is gonna start getting very busy – a lot of new applicants statewide."

In an effort to increase transparency, California Attorney General Rob Bonta released data this week on conceal carry permits issued statewide.

In a visualization created by CalMatters, most of the permits are seen issued in rural areas up north.

But here in Southern California, Orange County has 65,171 permits issued. Riverside County has about half that – 29,558. Los Angeles County had 3,600 permits issued – while San Francisco County issued only 11.

Elle Kurpiewski, political director with the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert, said adding more concealed guns in California will put lives in danger.

"This is a dangerous precedent they've put in play," Kurpiewski said. "We don't want anymore guns."

She is now keenly watching California Democratic lawmakers who are working to make the state's concealed carry law more restrictive, while still following what the Supreme Court has ruled.

The Attorney General's firearm dashboard portal has been temporarily unavailable after a massive data breach leaked the personal information of hundreds of thousands of California gun owners.