Indio police seize 220 pounds of illegal fireworks, stolen firearms, drugs, & $14K during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Indio led to the discovery of several illegal items, including more than 200 pounds of fireworks, stolen firearms, marijuana, and $14,000.

The stop happened Thursday at a little after 11 a.m. on the 81-500 block of Sirocco Avenue. Police said the stop was related to an illegal fireworks/possession of firearms investigation.

The department revealed that the Indio Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) had an ongoing investigation regarding the suspect, a 19-year-old, who was in possession of a large amount of illegal fireworks and firearms.

SCU Detectives served a search warrant at the 46- 600 Block of Desert Villa Street, where detectives located over 220 pounds of illegal fireworks, two stolen and/or unregistered firearms, over a half-kilogram of marijuana, 100 cartridges of vapor marijuana, and a large amount of currency, all indicative of intent possession for sales," reads a news release by the Indio Police Department.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center Indio. Police said he faces several felony charges.

All illegal fireworks will be turned over to CAL Fire – Office of the State Fire Marshal for investigation.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Street Crimes Unit Detective Gabriel Corona @ (760) 391-4051 or at gcorona@indiopd.org or they may submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers @ (760) 341-STOP (7867).