Mild holiday weekend ahead

Winds continue to pick up in the evening hours on Friday and Saturday. Peak gusts for wind-prone areas could be upwards of 40 mph. Winds continue to carry much cooler air into the Coachella Valley, making for mild conditions over the holiday weekend. Here's a look at how winds could shape up around 6 p.m.

Temperatures 5-10° below normal are expected through the weekend and into Fourth of July. Expect lots of sunshine and generally dry conditions.

Temperatures will be on the rise again through the middle of next week, as high pressure begins to build east of us. Monsoonal moisture will likely recirculate into the desert southwest, so expect muggy conditions to return with warmer days ahead.