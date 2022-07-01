Missing 88-year-old man with dementia found safe

Just a few minutes after police put out a call to the community for assistance, a good samaritan found the missing man and police officers are now with him.

Police are asking for the community's help to locate an 88-year-old man with dementia who has been reported missing.

Jim Maxwell was last seen in the area of the Motel 6 on North Indian Canyon near Interstate 10.

Police describe him as a white male adult who weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Maxwell was last seen wearing a dark olive green long sleeve button shirt and denim pants with brown cowboy boots.

Police ask that if you have seen Maxwell to 760-327-1411.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.