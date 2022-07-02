Skip to Content
today at 3:18 PM
Firefighters battle house fire in Banning

CalFire has confirmed firefighters responded to a fire that ignited in a home in Banning today.

The blaze was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at a single-family home on Janan Court, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke and heat coming from the roof.

Officials said about half the home had been burned, but no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

