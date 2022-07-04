Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert

We now know when the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert will finally open.

The company announced that the Palm Desert location will open its doors on Thursday, July 14.

The restaurant will be located at the intersection of 73070 Dinah Shore, just off the Interstate 10 exit on Monterey Avenue.

Chick-Fil-A Palm Desert will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This will be the Coachella Valley's first Chick-Fil-A restaurant. Before this, the nearest one was located in Yucaipa, which is more than an hour away from most of the desert cities.

