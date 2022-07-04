Locals celebrate 4th of July with baseball, BBQ and fireworks in Palm Springs

Locals and visitors gathered across the Valley to celebrate the 4th of July.

In Palm Springs, people gathered in Sunrise Park to picnic and barbecue for the holiday. “Just being with family and friends is my favorite part about it,” said resident Sam Estrange.

While the barbecue was on the grill, people came together to enjoy quality time with each other. “We decided to just come out here and celebrate and bring the kids invite folks out to come have barbecue and just enjoy," said resident Ted Hernandez.

This, after the Covid-19 pandemic put a pause on celebrations. “It’s been a couple years you know, so we’re getting everybody out to enjoy the fireworks and enjoy the company of each other,” Estrange added.

Crowds also enjoyed the Concert in the Park featuring Turn the Page, Tribute to Bob Seger. “I love Bob Seger and I live about a block away and when I heard, it was like wait I have to go,” said resident Peggy Sue Navarro.

Shortly after, people lined up for the Palm Springs Power baseball game. “Very festive, it’s nice to see the crowd, flags, the players are having fun and it’s a great day," said visitor Vince Mazzetti.

Crowds packed into the stands to watch the Power's All Stars Summer Collegiate Game. “America is baseball and so it’s just a great time. Always a fun environment and what better way to celebrate America than by watching a baseball game," said visitor T.C. Nusser.

And to round out the 4th of July at the ballpark, a fireworks extravaganza lit up the sky.