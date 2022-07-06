Palm Springs prowler: Police search for man on onewheel skateboard

Police continue their search for a Palm Springs prowler, who’s been seen lurking through several neighborhoods and homes over the last couple of weeks.

Palm Springs police have been working with the community to identify the bandit.

The suspect was captured on several home surveillance systems.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 inches tall, weighing about 180lbs, with an athletic physique and no observable tattoos.

Police said the suspect has committed several of the burglaries shirtless. He's also been seen using an electric "Onewheel" skateboard as transportation.

If you have any information related to this incident you are asked to contact Detective Alex Doherty at 760-323 8142 or alexander.doherty@palmspringsca.gov.

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm as News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao spoke with a resident and police about the ongoing investigation.