Police search for skateboarding, shirtless bandit behind series of break-ins in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a bandit believed to be behind several burglaries in the city over the past two weeks.

The suspect was captured on several home surveillance systems.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 inches tall, weighing about 180lbs, with an athletic physique and no observable tattoos.

Police said the suspect has committed several of the burglaries shirtless. He's also been seen using an electric "Onewheel" skateboard as transportation.

If you have any information related to this incident you are asked to contact Detective Alex Doherty at 760-323 8142 or alexander.doherty@palmspringsca.gov.

