Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:45 PM
Published 11:48 AM

Car crashes into Subway in Desert Hot Springs, 4 people hospitalized

Multiple people were injured when a car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Desert Hot Springs Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the Subway on 14212 Palm Drive at around 8:00 a.m.

One person sustained serious injuries while another three suffered minor injuries. All patients were taken to the hospital.

Doria Wilms, a spokesperson for the city, confirmed that three of the patients were inside the restaurant. The fourth was the driver. There was no word on which of the four patients suffered serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News
Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content