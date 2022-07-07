Coachella will hold a municipal election to fill select offices

Coachella residents will get the chance to weigh in on the city's next mayor and council members.

A municipal election will be held in the city of Coachella on November 8th.

City residents will vote for mayor for a two-year term and for two council member seats set to serve a full 4-year term.

Any qualified person can file to run for one of these offices between Monday July 18th and Thursday August 11th from 7 AM to 6PM.

For more information you can contact deputy city clerk Andrea Carranza at acarranza@coachella.org or call 760-398-3502 extension 102.

Appointments are required to file.