No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City

Roads are back open following a five-vehicle traffic collision Friday afternoon in Cathedral City.

The crash happened on the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive.

Sergeant Daniel Anes of the Cathedral City Police Department told News Channel 3 that four vehicles were stopped in the westbound #1 lane of Ramon Road for the red light at Date Palm Drive. A subject driving a rental van did not stop and collided into the rear vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

There were no injuries reported in the crash. Police said the driver of the van was issued a citation.