Sunline’s Student Art Contest kicks off, winners will have their artwork displayed on bus

Sunline Transit Agency's 7th annual Student Art Contest is now open for submission. Students can enter their artwork for a chance to have it displayed on the side of a zero-emission bus for a year!

This year's theme is "Driving the Future of Sustainability in the Coachella Valley."

Students can upload their artwork at www.SunLine.org/studentart

Contest rules for each grade level:

CONTEST RULES FOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS (GRADES K-5TH) AND

MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS (GRADES 6-8TH):

• Artwork may include crayons, paint, markers, or colored pencils. No digital media accepted.

• Art should include buses and landmarks that are unique to the Coachella Valley (for example: windmills).

• The SunLine logo must appear on any drawings of buses.

• Artwork MUST include a written message about how public drives future sustainability for the environment and should be incorporated into the design.

• All words must be spelled correctly.

• The back of the poster must include the following information and it must be legible: student’s full name, contact phone number, email address, grade level, school name, and teacher’s name.

• Each student may submit only one poster design. The design must be original work created by the student. The poster must measure 8.5 x 11” wide. The design should be laid out horizontally and submitted on regular paper or heavy paper such as poster or card stock.

For a PDF checklist of the K-8th grade rules, Click Here

CONTEST RULES FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS (GRADES 9-12th):

• Artwork may be composed of digital media (photography, graphic design) or traditional artwork (paint, markers or colored pencils).

• Art should include buses and landmarks that are unique to the Coachella Valley (for example: windmills).

• The SunLine logo must appear on any drawings or photos of buses.

• Artwork MUST include a written message about how public drives future sustainability for the environment and should be incorporated into the design.

• All words must be spelled correctly.

• The back of the poster must include the following information and it must be legible: student’s full name, contact phone number, email address, grade level, school name, and teacher’s name.

• Each student may submit only one design. The design must be original work created by the student. The design must measure 8.5 x 11” wide. The design should be laid out horizontally and submitted on regular paper or heavy paper such as poster or card stock.

For a PDF checklist of the 9-12th grade rules, Click Here

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT SUBMISSION:

• Submission: Upload artwork images at www.SunLine.org/studentart (see bottom of page)

• Keeping Artwork: All students MUST keep their artwork submission until the results have been announced. The finalists will be provided an envelope to mail their artwork to SunLine. This is a requirement to have your artwork placed on a bus or bus shelter.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENTS:

A winner will be determined from each of the grade level categories for a total of three (3) first place winners.

The first place winners will have his or her artwork fully wrapped on a hydrogen electric fuel cell bus. The winning entry will also be posted on SunLine’s website, SunLine.org, or other printed/ digital materials. The second and third place winners will have his or her artwork displayed at a local bus shelter in the Coachella Valley.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

All artwork becomes the property of SunLine Transit Agency and may be used for advertising, sales or promotional purposes that may include regional media coverage with appropriate credit to the artist. By entering the contest, you consent to have your name and photograph appear as one of the winners. To download the entry details packet, click here.

For more information about the contest, contact the Marketing Department by email at studentart@sunline.org or phone 760-343-3456.

Visit SunLine.org/studentart for downloadable fact sheets and informational videos.

You can see the artwork of the finalists for the 6th Annual Student Art Contest below: