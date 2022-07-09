North Macedonia: Police find 87 migrants, arrest two men

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have discovered 87 migrants crammed into a truck with a trailer in the southern part of the country and arrested two men for migrant smuggling. Police said the migrants included 45 Syrians, 39 Pakistanis, two Congolese and one Indian. They were found early Saturday during a routine check on a highway near the border town of Gevgelija. They were transferred to a nearby reception center pending deportation to Greece. The two suspected smugglers face up to five years in jail if convicted.