Warm temperatures persist through the weekend

A steady warming pattern can be expected this weekend. Temperatures will be above seasonal norms following a week of mild conditions. Daytime highs will stay near 110°. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by neighboring offices of the National Weather Service for areas east and southeast of the Coachella Valley.

Dry air has continued to move into the valley, keeping conditions dry. Dew points will stay in the 40s, making this weekend a good time to use evaporative and swamp coolers.

Humidity will increase by the middle of next week and may heighten the chance for isolated thunderstorms for certain areas in the Coachella Valley.

Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 80s over the next several days. Warm temperatures will persist through next week.