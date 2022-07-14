NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers’ van

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators say a Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and that he had methamphetamine in his system. The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its preliminary findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and their coach back to New Mexico from a tournament. But the NTSB said Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that he had methamphetamine in his blood. Siemens, his son, six students and a coach were killed.