Fantasy Springs Resort Casino to hire over 75 team members at job fair

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is hosting a career expo on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Special Events Center.

The resort is seeking to fill over 75 positions in a variety of roles and departments.



Casino managers will interview applicants and potentially extend job offers for a wide range of positions such as Player Development, Marketing, Restaurant Server, Restaurant Manager, Beverage Bartenders/Servers, Sous Chef, Cook, Cash Ops, Engineering, Public Safety and openings at the Hotel, and more.



According to Fantasy Springs Casino all job fair attendees will be treated to ice cream and refreshments, and once hired, new team members will receive a $50 gift card upon completing orientation.



