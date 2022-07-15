Skip to Content
Palm Springs man struck by car in Cathedral City

A Palm Springs man was hospitalized this morning, after being hit by a car on a busy Cathedral City road Thursday night.

Police said the man, who appeared drunk, was reportedly jaywalking across East Palm Canyon, near Cree Road, when he was struck at around 10:40 p.m. last night.

The man suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers at the scene said the woman who hit him was not injured and was not driving under the influence.

After speaking with witnesses, they said she was driving the speed limit and maintaining lanes.

Westbound traffic shut down for about 30 minutes, but has since reopened.

