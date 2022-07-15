Transient accused of starting 10 fires in Cathedral City on Friday

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Friday after being accused of starting 10 separate fires on Friday in Cathedral City.

Police said they received several calls regarding a brush fire on Dinah Shore west of Cathedral Canyon shortly before Noon.

"Several callers/witnesses reported they were following a male subject who started 3 separate fires

along Dinah Shore Drive," reads a news release by the Cathedral City Police Department.

The subject was seen entering the wash area under the Dinah Shore Bridge. Police said that once in the wash area, the suspect started 7 additional brush fires.

Police were able apprehend the suspect near the west end of the Dinah Shore Bridge. Three separate witnesses identified the suspect as the person setting the fires.

The Cathedral City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Police said none of the fires threatened any structures or personal property.

The suspect was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Police said he faces 10 counts of Arson charges. He has not been formally charged at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.